Mali presidential runoff: Vote counting underway [The Morning Call]

Malians went the polls on Sunday August 12, 2018 in the presidential runoff that observers say was mostly peaceful though voter turnout was relatively low. Several polling stations also came under attack from armed men leading to the death of one election official in the country’s northern region. The runoff was between incumbent president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his main challenger Soumaila Cissé.
