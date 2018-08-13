Mali is slowly recovering from war on terrorism- Keïta

Mali’s incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on Sunday said the nation has won the fight against instability,adding that Mali is slowly recovering from the war on terrorism.

Keïta said this as he made his exit after casting his vote in Sebenicoro in Bamako in the presidential run-off poll.

“The people are positioning themselves back in line for Mali’s compelling ascent; the weaving of its history is coming back into place and I bet that all the difficulties we have faced are finally behind us”, Keïta said.

Authorities increased police and military presence at polling stations to 36,000 deployed throughout Mali, 6,000 more than in the first round. Keïta took 41 percent of the vote in last month’s first round against nearly 18 percent for Soumalia Cisse, a former finance minister and the main opposition leader.

Despite his assertion, the August 12 run-off poll did not escape the brutality of terrorists.

In the Timbuktu region, a polling station chief was killed by alleged jihadists. In the north of the country, equipment for the run-off poll were stolen, causing argument about whether or not the war on terrorism has been won.

