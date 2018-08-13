Influence of the African culture on the world [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The African culture is a product of the diverse populations that today inhabit the African continent and the African Diaspora. Is it sufficiently exported outside the continent? And how can it’s influence be ensured? Salambéré Alimata. former Minister of Culture in Burkina Faso, tells us more.
