Cameroon: New video shows extrajudicial killings [The Morning Call]

A shocking video showing more brutal killings of civilians by armed forces in Cameroon. Amnesty International has confirmed that the video, shot in the village of Achigaya in Cameroon’s Far North region corroborates previous accounts of extrajudicial executions which Cameroonian authorities continue to deny.

