AFCON U17 qualifiers: CAF disqualifies 11 overage players [Football Planet]

Former Nigeria winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, was on Monday named Tanzania national team coach on a two-year deal. The 1994 African Cup of Nations winner was unveiled at a press conference by Tanzania Football Federation and will be in charge of the Taifa Stars alongside local assistants and trainers.

I'm ready for this new fresh challenge as Head Coach of The Tanzania National Football Team. Thanks to the Tanzania Football Federation for their confidence. The ideas have what football requires. Let's start to work hard #amuneke #serengetibeer #kcbbank #vodacom #azamtv #TFF pic.twitter.com/RyZyDG0wF1 — Emmanuel Amuneke (@AmunekeEmma9496) August 7, 2018

The 2019 U-17 African Cup of Nations CECAFA qualifiers got underway in Tanzania on Sunday. Only one team will advance from the qualifiers, from the CECAFA zone, to join the other continental qualifiers at the 2019 U-17 AFCON, slated for May 12-26 2019 in Tanzania.

At the same time, the Confederation of African Football has disqualified 11 overage players ahead of the start of the 2019 U-17 African Cup of Nations CECAFA qualifiers. According to CAF, MRI tests have proved that certain players are overage and not eligible for the tournament.

In this episode we spoke to Jeff Kinyanjui, a sports journalist in Nairobi Kenya. He shares his views on ‘age fraud’ that has been rampant in African youth championships. In April 2013, nine players were excluded from the African Under-17 Championship in Morocco after MRI wrist scans showed them to be over the age limit.

BREAKING NEWS: CAF pounces on age-cheats at U17 AFCON qualifier in Tanzania. Most affected: KEN (3 players), UGA (3), TAN (2), BUR (1), RWA (1), SSD (1), UD (1). Only fully compliant DJI, ETH kwalimwadavid FERWAFA Tanfootball MistaWahome CAF_Online UEFA OfficialFUFA pic.twitter.com/NAwYeDuFQ7 — Voice of Sport (vos_africa) August 11, 2018

Still on the under 17s Cameroon were crowned champion of the tournament of the Union of Central African Football Federations, after the final played on Sunday against the republic of Congo, at the Malabo Stadium in Equatorial Guinea.

Dutch legends Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert were last week unveiled as Cameroon national team head and assistant coach respectively. The duo signed a four-year contract with the continental champions ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil next year and are tasked to win the tournament. The duo is tasked with qualifying the Indomitable Lions for the 2021 Afcon and 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.