Superfood smoothies make Africa's baobab tree big business while Somali brothers invest in dairy farm to meet local demand for fresh milk

Afolake Oyinloye

Buoyed by a booming western health food industry obsessed with the next exotic “superfood” fad, and tireless marketing from a small network of producers and suppliers, the fruit of Africa’s most iconic tree has become a well known international commodity.

Somali dairy farm

Four brothers are taking advantage of improved security in Somalia to run a dairy farm that supplies fresh milk to customers in Mogadishu and its environs.
Somalia has suffered two decades of civil war that not only hampered business but deepened poverty and lawlessness.

