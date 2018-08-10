Welcome to Africanews

Sudan ruling party hints at scrapping term limits as 2020 polls loom

Sudan

Sudan’s ruling party says it will back its leader President Omar al-Bashir as a candidate in the 2020 election, state news agency SUNA reported on Friday, a move that would require a constitutional amendment.

Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years, has previously said he would step down in 2020, and has not explicitly stated his intention to run again.

Sudan’s constitution, amended in 2005, limits a president’s number of terms to two.

