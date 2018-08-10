Ivory Coast: PDCI - RDR alliance broken [The Morning Call]

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara’s ruling coalition main partner, PDCI says it is withdrawing from the coalition.

Former President Henri Konan Bedie’s Democratic Party of the Ivory Coast (PDCI) group in a statement on thursday said it was leaving Ouattara’s Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace and “reserves the right to promote a platform of collaboration” with other parties.

The announcement is the latest in the political intrigues in Ivory Coast as the country prepares to hold presidential elections in 2020.