Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

DRC's human rights situation for post-Kabila govt [The Morning Call]

DRC's human rights situation for post-Kabila govt [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Responding to the news that Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila will not be a candidate in the 23 December election, Jean-Mobert Senga, Amnesty International’s Researcher for the DRC, has said Kabila’s decision not to run must be followed by concrete human rights steps.

The human rights watchdog researcher also called on the Congolese authorities to ensure media freedom and the release of all individuals still being detained solely for exercising their human rights.

Jonas Tshombela is a Congolese human rights activist. In an interview with us, we asked him about the crisis of food insecurity and Ebola and if human rights activists have a role to play in this.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..