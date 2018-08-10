DRC's human rights situation for post-Kabila govt [The Morning Call]

Responding to the news that Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila will not be a candidate in the 23 December election, Jean-Mobert Senga, Amnesty International’s Researcher for the DRC, has said Kabila’s decision not to run must be followed by concrete human rights steps.

The human rights watchdog researcher also called on the Congolese authorities to ensure media freedom and the release of all individuals still being detained solely for exercising their human rights.

Jonas Tshombela is a Congolese human rights activist. In an interview with us, we asked him about the crisis of food insecurity and Ebola and if human rights activists have a role to play in this.