Zimbabwe: Victims of post-election violence recount horror

with Nyasha K Mutizwa

Several opposition supporters in Zimbabwe and other apolitical citizens claim to have been abducted and beaten by the military during the post-election opposition demonstrations of August, 1.

“Jules,” says he was beaten up in a township bar on the weekend that followed. Like him “Winston”, tells the horror he experienced that day.

The military clampdown of protesters on August 1st challenging the official election outcome, left at least 6 people dead.

They started hitting us, trampling us, they wanted to know where Happymore Chidzviva was. They kept beating us until they realized we didn't know, and then they let us go.

In a joint statement, heads of mission of the European Union and the United States in Zimbabwe, spoke of serious human rights violations. President Mnangagwa has promised an independent investigation into the violence.

AFP

