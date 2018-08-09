Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

With free, fair polls; DRC opposition can beat Kabila's candidate

With free, fair polls; DRC opposition can beat Kabila's candidate
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The opposition in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) can win upcoming polls provided the process is free and far, this is according to a former United States ambassador.

Herman Cohen who has frequently commented on the political process in the DRC said Kabila’s chosen successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shagary will fail to defeat the opposition.

The country holds elections to elect a successor to Kabila who has been in office since 2001 and was barred from contesting. He had exhausted his two constitutional mandates.

At the close of filing of candidacies, the elections body, CENI; received twenty-six potential aspirants including Ramazani, former veep Jean Pierre Bemba, Felix Tshisekedi, son of veteran opposition leader.

One key opponent whose attempt to file was foiled by authorities was Moise Katumbi. The former governor of Katanga province was blocked from re-entering the country by air and land after about two years in exile.

If the elections are held, Kabila will hand over political power to a new president in a historic occurrence, it will be the first time in the country’s history that power has been peacefully transferred.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..