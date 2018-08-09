Photos: Saudi Foreign Minister meets Eritrean president in Asmara

Adel Al-Jubeir, the Foreign Minister of Saudi paid a day’s visit to Eritrea days after he met with his counterpart Osman Saleh in Riyadh.

Jubeir leading a high-level delegation to Asmara met with President Isaias Afwerki where the two sides held talks at the State House.

According to the Eritrean Information Minister, Yemane Meskel, the sides reiterated bilateral ties as well as discussed issues relating to security in the wider Horn of Africa region.

Saudi’s State Minister for African Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Mr. Ahmed A. Qatan and other officials accompanied Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir during his one day visit to Asmara.

Some of the highlights of the talks were as follows:

Al-Jubeir delivered to President Isaias a letter from King Salman bin Abdulaziz on enhancement of historical and brotherly ties of both countries

President Isaias underlined that consolidation of the historical ties between the two countries has wider ramifications, beyond mere bilateral cooperation, for regional security and stability.

Al-Jubeir told local press that the cooperation between the two countries was not confined to investment, trade and security sectors. “The periodic meetings between the leaders and senior officials of both counties is anchored on shared priorities”.

All photos courtesy Eritrea Info Minister’s Twitter @hawelti