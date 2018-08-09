Ivory Coast: PDCI to leave the coalition

The Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) on Thursday announced its withdrawal from the coalition with the Rally of Republicans (RDR) of President Alassane Ouattara. The two parties have been governing the country since 2010.

In an official statement issued a day after the meeting between President Ouattara and PDCI President Henri Konan Bédié, the PDCI confirmed the dissolution of unified party (RHDP) and said it will present municipal and regional election candidates under its own banner.

The alliance, created by President Ouattara, aims to unite the two parties that had been allies since 2005.

[ The party ] reserves the right to promote a platform for collaboration with Ivorians who share its vision of a reconciled Coast concerned with the rights, freedoms and the well-being of its populations

The electoral coalition allowed President Alassane Ouattara to be elected president in 2010 and re-elected in 2015.

The PDCI also called for collaboration with Ivorians who share its vision of a reconciled coast.

Local elections are scheduled for 13 October, whilst the next presidential election will be held in 2020.

AFP