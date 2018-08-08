Uganda keen to gain access to China's market-Museveni

Uganda is keen to gain further access to China’s market and enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced in a recent exclusive interview with the China Global Television Network.

The president said China has had lots of interaction with Uganda, and that the two countries have worked together on various areas including politics, trade, infrastructure and education for many decades.

“We’ve, therefore, been cooperating with China ever since 1949, when there was a new leadership. In recent times, China supported Africa in fighting the colonial regimes in southern Africa. After that, we are now cooperating with China in infrastructure,” Museveni said.

The president also spoke about the financial and technical aid from China in building dams, airport, motorways and railways which are currently under construction in Uganda.

“They have given us soft loans for building two dams, Karuma and Isimba. They have also given us the soft loans for the Entebbe expressway and for the international airport. One of the big ones which is in the pipeline is the Uganda Standard Gauge Railway,” he added.

Ahead of the China-Africa cooperation forum to be held in Beijing next month, Museveni expressed hopes for China to further open its financial and commodity markets to Uganda.

According to Museveni, China and Uganda are also working to maintain peace-keeping missions in Africa and cooperation under the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mechanism.