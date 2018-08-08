South Africa hosts the first annual African Ranger Awards

South Africa
Over 50 wildlife rangers from throughout Africa were honoured for their contribution to conservation on the continent during a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa.
The awards event was attended by the winning rangers, organising company Paradise Foundation co-chair and Alibaba group executive chairman Jack Ma who praised the brave work of these conservationists.
The first annual African Ranger Awards also honoured the 1000s of troopers who lost their lives protecting wildlife and wild habitats.
And in history, we've looked at people who killed lions, elephants as heroes, and today we think the people who protect lions, elephants, these people are the real heroes
