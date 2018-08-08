Former Ivorian first lady Simone Gbagbo to be freed [The Morning Call]

This wednesday Simone Gbagbo, wife of former president Laurent Gbagbo will be released from prison after President Alassane Ouattara granted pardons for around 800 people including the former first lady.

Simone whom describe as “Iron Lady” was arrested on April 11, 2011 alongside her husband, after a civil conflict following the October 2010 presidential election.

Convicted in 2015, she had been serving a 20-year sentence for “endangering state security” before President Ouattara’s government amnesty.