Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Former Ivorian first lady Simone Gbagbo to be freed [The Morning Call]

Former Ivorian first lady Simone Gbagbo to be freed [The Morning Call]
with Jeremiah Fisayobambi

The Morning Call

This wednesday Simone Gbagbo, wife of former president Laurent Gbagbo will be released from prison after President Alassane Ouattara granted pardons for around 800 people including the former first lady.

Simone whom describe as “Iron Lady” was arrested on April 11, 2011 alongside her husband, after a civil conflict following the October 2010 presidential election.

Convicted in 2015, she had been serving a 20-year sentence for “endangering state security” before President Ouattara’s government amnesty.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..