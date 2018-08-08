Welcome to Africanews

Excitement over South Sudan's new peace deal [The Morning Call]

It’s great news for the people of South Sudan after the signing of a power-sharing deal aimed at ending a brutal five-year civil war. Businesses were shut on tuesday in the country’s capital Juba as people celebrated the deal.

The deal will see rebel leader Riek Machar return to government as one of five vice-presidents. The agreement with him and President Salva Kiir was signed in neighbouring Sudan.

