Excitement over South Sudan's new peace deal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It’s great news for the people of South Sudan after the signing of a power-sharing deal aimed at ending a brutal five-year civil war. Businesses were shut on tuesday in the country’s capital Juba as people celebrated the deal.
The deal will see rebel leader Riek Machar return to government as one of five vice-presidents. The agreement with him and President Salva Kiir was signed in neighbouring Sudan.
00:54
South Sudan: Salva Kiir says "new peace deal will not collapse"
Go to video
South Sudan defends decision to give MPs $40,000 to buy cars
Go to video
South Sudan leaders lack qualities to deliver peace - White House
02:10
Eritrea: The story behind the emotional picture of a father and his twin daughters
Go to video
South Sudan: Kiir ready to form inclusive gov't with five vice presidents
01:47
'We need the violence to stop': U.N. imposes arms embargo on South Sudan