African elections: the cost of democracy [The Morning Call]

Africa is paying expensively to democratize. As states look to reap the benefits of democracy such as stability, economic growth and investment and better lives for their citizens, they are forking out millions of dollars to hold elections.

Zimbabwe’s $270m election

In this week’s business segment, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo looks at Zimbabwe where $270m election whose outcome the opposition has dismissed as ‘fraudulent and illegitimate’.

Can Zimbabwe’s election galvanise the nation’s people to rescue it from ruin or simply aggravate division?

The case of Mali

In Mali, an election that’s supposed to complete the country’s return to democracy has gone to a second round. Incumbent president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta took over a country recovering from an Islamist insurgency and political instability.

During his reign, Mali has averaged 5% growth, better than many regional economies. Opposition candidate Soumayla Cisse has promised to fast-track poverty alleviation programs and crackdown on corruption if elected.

Will democracy deliver economic benefits for Mali?

DR Congo has been waiting n Kabila

Over to the Democratic Republic of Congo; $1.8bn. This figure is partly why Africa’s most mineral-rich country has delayed elections for two-years.

The government said it could not afford an election of that amount in November 2017. A reason it was postponed to December 2018.

Today August 8, 2018 is a significant day in the present struggle for democracy in the Democratic Republic of Congo. President Joseph Kabila ends speculation on his return to the ballot; his decision will have a lot of impact on the run up to the December elections.