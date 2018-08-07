Whatsapp rolls out group video, voice calls [Sci tech]

Finally, whatsapp users can now engage in a group video or voice calls following an update of its messaging app a few weeks ago. So, if you’re on iOS or Android app, just update your whatsapp and then enjoy the service.

To get connected, you’ll need to start a one-on-one voice or video call with a contact, and then tap the ‘add participant’ button at the top right of your screen.

Also, we head to the United States where there’s a debate over 3D-printed guns. Cody Wilson, head of a nonprofit organization, Defense Distributed has vowed to pursue legal rights so he can produce guns using 3D printing after a Judge issued a temporary restraining order on his plans.

I can readily see the practicality of this new feature among students, employees, employers, and families to effectively join the communication and sharing economy while benefiting from the end to end encryption security feature.

And, it’s a world first as as scientists in Japan on Monday July 30 announced the start of a clinical trial to treat Parkinson’s disease using ‘ reprogrammed’ stem cells.

Symptoms of the Parkinson’s disease include tremors, body stiffness, slow movement, and difficulty in walking

Ignatius Annor has details of these stories on Sci tech.