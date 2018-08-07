Nigeria president fires intelligence chief for 'blocking parliament'

Nigeria
Nigeria’s acting president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has terminated the appointment of the Department of State Security (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura.
The decision to fire the top intelligence chief is believed to be connected with a Tuesday morning blockade of the country’s legislature – the National Assembly, NASS.
Osinbajo’s personal assistant tweeted that the former DSS chief had been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service till further notice.
Acting President— Presidency Nigeria (NGRPresident) August 7, 2018
ProfOsinbajohas directed the termination, with immediate effect, of the appointment of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.
The presidency in a statement said the obstruction of lawmakers was without its consent. The DSS is a security arm that is directly under the presidency. It is responsible for primary domestic intelligence and protection to top government officials.
Armed and masked personnel from the DSS temporarily block the entrance of NASS at a point blocking lawmakers from accessing the premises. After the lawmakers were allowed in, other officials and the media remained barred from the premises.
President Buhari handed over presidential duties to Osinbajo as he left Abuja to London for a 10-day vacation.
