Ethiopia govt agrees peace deal with Eritrea-based 'ex-terror' group

The Ethiopian government has agreed a reconciliation agreement with the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an ex-terror group that operated in the Oromia region of the country.

The federal government delegation comprised Foreign Affairs chief Workneh Gebeyehu and president of Oromia region Lemma Megerssa. The delegation arrived in Asmara on Monday and met with Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki.

The delegation met with OLF leader Dawud Ibsa who had been operating in neighbouring Eritrea. The Asmara meeting according to Eritrean Information Minister agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The terms of the agreement according to the Eritrean Minister are as follows:

i) Termination of hostilities;

ii) That OLF will conduct its political activities in Ethiopia through peaceful means.

iii) To establish a Joint Committee to implement the agreement.

The OLF till now was one of the foreign-based armed opposition groups that had not accepted an overture by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to return to pursue peaceful struggle in the country.

The Front has for years been fighting for self-determination of the Oromo region – Oromos, PM Abiys ethnic group, are the majority ethnic group in the East African country.

Wide and ceaseless anti-government protests in the country was largely championed by the Oromos. At a point the protests were tagged as ‘Oromo protests.’ Political watchers admit it was crucial to political reforms that have since changed the country’s democratic field.