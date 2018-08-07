An expert's take on Africa's energy industry [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Growing opportunities are said to exist in the African oil and gas sector but there are several challenges. A global investment meeting was held recently in Mauritius, bringing together senior decision-makers in energy to form partnerships, and collectively move the industry forward.
Our correspondent Yasine Mohabuth caught up with Simon Gosling, the CEO of Energynet, and who is also the organizer of the forum- The Africa Energy Forum.
