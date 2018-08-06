Transfer window: Done deals on African players [Football Planet]

It’s been a fairly quiet weekend Africa’s football pitches, with no action in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup. The transfer market has however been full of activity especially in Europe. Today we’ll have a look at some of the African players that have so far completed their transfer deals.

Burkinabé forward who plays for Egyptian side Al-Masry SC recently made a video that was shared widely on social media, claiming that there’s widespread racism in North African football. Ghanaian journalist Nuhu Adams joined us on call from Accra, to shed some more light on that.

Senegal forward Moussa Sow has announced his retirement from international football after failing to make an appearance at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Local reports say he called time on his international career in order to focus on club commitments.

A 17-year-old Alphonso Davies recently completed an MLS record move to Bayern Munich in an inspirational story that’s taken him from a refugee camp in Ghana to the Allianz Arena. Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in the Gomoa East District of Ghana, to Liberian parents. He received a Canadian passport just last year, and his life has changed for good. We have his detailed story on this show.