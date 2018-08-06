Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Somalia: three dead after bomb blast in Mogadishu

Somalia: three dead after bomb blast in Mogadishu

Somalia

Police in Somalia have said a car bomb exploded along the main street of the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

A Reuters witness also said he saw three dead bodies after the blast.

Police said a car bomb parked in front of a restaurant at the busy street of Maka al Mukaram had exploded.

The front of the restaurant had been destroyed, blood stained the floor and chairs had been scattered around by the blast.

The bodies of those killed lay on the ground while the wreckage of three cars and a tuktuk were left in the street.

Firefighters hosed down the smoking wreckage of one vehicle.

Somalia has witnessed lawlessness and violence since 1991.

Islamist group Al Shabaab is fighting to remove a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..