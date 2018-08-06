Mali's presidential run-off: what's at stake? [The Morning Call]

With neither candidate obtaining the 50% required to win outright, Mali’s presidential election will go to a run-off poll.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had won 41.4% of the first round vote while rival Soumaila Cisse won 17.8% according to the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

With turnout put at just over 43%, the elections are said to have been marred by accusations of fraud and attacks by suspected militants that prevented thousands from voting.

The two top candidates will now meet in a run-off vote later this month.

So, what are the new political alliances likely to be formed ahead of the runoff? Our correspondent in Mali, Alou Diawara gives us the latest from Bamako, the Malian capital.