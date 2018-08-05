Thousands attempt to break world record with Indonesian line dance ahead of Asian Games

Thousands of people attempted to break the Guinness World Records with a Indonesian line dance called ‘poco-poco’ on Sunday, ahead of the Asian Games that will kick off later this month.

At least 65,000 people lined the 8-km stretch from the National Palace to the business district in southern Jakarta during the weekly car-free day event.

“Indonesia will be recognized by the world with our poco-poco dance. This is the common goal of all Indonesians” said, poco-poco world records attempt participant, Mila Hardjo.

“I hope Asian Games will be carried out smoothly as planned and we, the younger generation of Indonesia, we should strongly support and participate (in the Games) because we may have to wait for a few years before Indonesia get to host the Games again”, another participant, Laras Handaningrum added.

Participants hope to promote the beauty of Indonesian culture through “poco-poco”, a popular line dance that originated from the eastern Indonesian Sulawesi province.

Over 11,000 athletes from 45 nations are expected to participate in Asian Games in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Reuters