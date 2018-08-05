South Sudan warring parties to sign final peace deal on Sunday

Finally a peace deal for warring parties in South Sudan with the hope of bringing a resolution to years of conflict which has plagued the country.

The East African nation has hardly seen a day of peace since it gained independence in 2011. Recent progress was made between factions with a power-sharing deal in late July.

“It’s now confirmed that the signing of the peace deal will take place on the 5th of August at 12:30 p.m. in Khartoum. We expect dignitaries from the region to attend the signing ceremony”, said Sudanese Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohammed Ahmed.

South Sudanese Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial praised efforts by his country’s leader, and believes further comprise will be met to fully achieve lasting peace.

I would like to take this opportunity also to commend His Excellency President Salva [Kiir] for the huge efforts he is exerting to promote the restoration of peace in the Republic of South Sudan. The mediators have made several proposals and all these have been accepted by him. Those proposals are very difficult, but he has decided that for the sake of peace that he wants to respond to the yearning of the people of South Sudan for peace. He has made a lot of sacrifices and will continue to make the necessary compromises in order for peace to be achieved,” said Nhial.

Residents just want peace.

“We are tired of war; we want peace; we want to move in the streets day and night and no one should be questioning us why, then we will work. Whatever little money we get, our children will study with. We want peace”, Juba resident Garang Lual said.

If the deal is signed on Sunday, it will lead to the formation of a unity government which will run for three years. Under the proposals, the government will have 35 ministers with President Salva Kiir holding 20 ministries, with the opposition group loyal to Riek Machar having nine cabinet portfolios.

Other opposition groups will have six ministries, with the agreement also proposing that South Sudan have five vice presidents.

Both Sudan and South Sudan are heavily dependent on oil. Though most of the oilfields are in South Sudan, the oil flows through Sudan to the international market and both countries share the revenues.

The war in South Sudan has disrupted oil production and negatively affected the economies of both countries. In Juba, many are hoping that after this deal is reached, the warring parties would never again drive the country back to war.

Reuters