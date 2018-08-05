Welcome to Africanews

NBA Africa games in Pretoria

South Africa

It was an electrifying atmosphere as the ‘‘Basketball without borders’‘ took to Pretoria, South Africa for their first NBA Africa Game.

The game pits one selection of African players against another from the rest of the world.

‘‘It was a great game first of all. I thought it was a great show, Team Africa played very well, we played well too and they could have won, we could have won, it was a last possession game. But I am glad that at the end of the day our goal is to give a show to the fans”, said LA Clipper player, Danillo Gallinari.

The NBA is hoping to give African players an opportunity to play the big leagues.

“I am in a position where I can help a lot of people and make a big impact. I am thankful for the NBA putting me in this position to come and be the voice. I am excited for the future”, said Dallas Mavericks player, Harrison Barnes.

The 16th edition of Basketball Without Borders Africa was launched in Johannesburg, South Africa last Wednesday.

AFP

