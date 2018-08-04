Zimbabwe: Chamisa to pursue legal challenge over presidential poll results

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Friday that he would pursue all legal and constitutional means of challenging this week’s presidential election, which he lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We are not accepting fake results, we are not accepting this fiction, we want a proper result to be announced. We will pursue all means Znecessary, legal and constitutional, to make sure that we protect the people’s vote. The people have voted, they (ruling party, Zanu-PF) have cheated, the people have won, they are subverting that win, we will not allow it and we will not accept it”, Chamisa told a press conference in Harare.

Chamisa also said his party will challenge some parliamentary results.

“We are going to be challenging a number of electoral results, we have summoned our members of parliament, they have already given us a report of where certain illegalities, malpractice were done and we are going to be pursuing this matter to make sure that we get to the logical conclusion”, Chamisa said.

The Movement for Democratic Chance (MDC)-Alliance leader also called on the international community to help Zimbabwe to “have a break with the past, move away from the old way of rigged elections, so that we have a gateway to a new beginning.”

Zimbabwe’s Electoral Commission announced Friday that Mnangagwa polled 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million for Chamisa.

Mnangagwa said his victory was won fairly and he had nothing to hide, although he criticised chaotic scenes where police shouting “clear out” chased away journalists waiting for a briefing by his main presidential election rival Nelson Chamisa.

