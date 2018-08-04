Zimbabwe: Arrested MDC supporters appear in court

Members of Zimbabwe’s defeated opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) appeared in court Saturday, accused of their involvement in the deadly violence that followed this week’s historic elections.

This came a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for unity following a disputed election win.

The opposition members were charged with “committing public violence” during Wednesday’s protests in Harare. Opposition lawyers condemned the arrests, saying it was a scare tactic used by the police.

Mnangagwa, a former spy chief under former president Robert Mugabe, secured victory after three days of claims and counterclaims, and a post-election crackdown by the military that left 6 civilians killed.

Speaking at a news conference disrupted by police on Friday, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said he would pursue all legal and constitutional means to challenge Mnangagwa’s win.

Reuters