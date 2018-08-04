Ramaphosa appeals to Zimbabweans to accept election results

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged all Zimbabweans on Friday to accept the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president after a poll marred by violence.

Ramaphosa, who is also SADC chairperson, says they should follow the law if they have complaints.

“President Ramaphosa has appealed to all political leaders and the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election and should they have challenges, they must follow legal remedies provided for in the constitution and electoral law,” the presidency said in a statement.

He’s phoned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to congratulate him on his win.

Ramaphosa also congratulated Zimbabweans on a peaceful election, but expressed concern about the deadly violence that followed the vote.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former spy chief installed after Robert Mugabe’s removal in a coup in November, on Friday won a poll marred by the deaths of six people in an army crackdown on opposition protests.

Mnangagwa received 50.8 percent of the vote, while his main opponent, Nelson Chamisa, polled 44.3 percent.

