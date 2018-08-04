Cameroon appoints Clarence Seedorf as new head coach of the Indomitable Lions

Clarence Seedorf is now the head coach of the Indomitable Lions, Cameroon’s national football team.

Cameroon’s Ministry of Sports made the announcement on Saturday. The recruitment of the former Dutch star, ends a long controversy over the succession of Hugo Broos who led Cameroon to the continental title at the 2017 CAN tournament in Gabon.

Seedorf will be assisted by Dutch coach Patrick Kluivert.

Clarence Seedorf, 42, is a renowned figure in international football. He had an intense career at the top of European football and coached AC Milan and then Deportivo La Coruna.

His assistant, Patrick Kluivert was Louis van Gaal’s assistant at the 2014 World Cup with the Netherlands.

Yaounde will host the next competition in 2019 and preparations are already underway.

The 2017 Africa cup of nations champions bid farewell to Hugo Broos who departed at the end of his contact in February, 2018.

Alexandre belinga took charge of the team while search for a new coach was made public.