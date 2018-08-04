Analysis of Mnangagwa's victory

As Zimbabwe’s outgoing president’s victory in the presidential election is announced, Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, professor of international relations at the Wits School of Governance, offers a political analysis of the electoral process.

For Professor Van, it is a bitter pill to swallow for the opposition, despite the hope of change for a new beginning, after 37 years of party rule under Mugabe.

The real challenge facing the newly elected president, according to Professor Van, is not the form of political representation, but rather the recovery of the country’s economy. For this to be feasible, he believes it would be important that the election winner and the closest election loser unite and form some kind of coalition.

When I looked at the figures, I thought it seemed logical, Nelson Chamisa of the opposition, a young, charismatic man, gets the largest number of votes in the urban areas of Harare, Bulawayo and one or two provinces. And Emmerson Mnangagwa, the leader of the ruling party, got the support of the traditional Zanu-PF base

AFP