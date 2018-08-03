Passengers survive Mexico plane crash, Royal jewel heist in Sweden [International Edition]

All aboard a passenger jet that crashed in northern Mexico on Wednesday survived as investigators combed the wreckage for clues to the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, photographs from US spy satellites suggest North Korea is building new missiles just less than two months after a high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

We also take a look at Greece’s preparations to end nearly a decade’s worth of international financial bailouts. These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa