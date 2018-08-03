Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner of Zimbabwe's 'disputed' election

The Morning Call
With all 10 provinces declared, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won Zimbabwe’s presidential election. According to Zimbabwe’s electoral commission, Mr Mnangagwa won 50.8% of votes as against 44.3% for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.
A close one there but Mr Mnangagwa has by that win narrowly escaped a second round run-off election against Chamisa.
