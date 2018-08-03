Welcome to Africanews

Death toll from Zimbabwe's post-election violence rises [The Morning Call]

with Jerry BAMBI

The death toll coming from when police and army fired live rounds to disperse a wednesday protest by opposition supporters in Harare has risen to six.

In addition, 14 people are said to be injured and 18 persons arrested at the offices of the main opposition party according to the police.

And the situation following the announcement of Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner on thursday has remained tense in Harare.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

