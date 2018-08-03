Death toll from Zimbabwe's post-election violence rises [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The death toll coming from when police and army fired live rounds to disperse a wednesday protest by opposition supporters in Harare has risen to six.
In addition, 14 people are said to be injured and 18 persons arrested at the offices of the main opposition party according to the police.
And the situation following the announcement of Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner on thursday has remained tense in Harare.
