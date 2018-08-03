CAF boss says he is making progress in fight against corruption [Sport]

On Sunday 29, July CAF President Ahmad was in Mauritius attending the Cosafa Under-17 final which was won by Angola, who beat South Africa 1-0 to claim their first ever regional title

President Ahmad said that his office is making strides in its fight against corruption in football.

Recall that in June, former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned from the posts he held with Fifa and Caf after he was filmed apparently receiving $65,000 in cash from an undercover reporter.

Then again recently Nigeria’s Football Federation confirmed it is investigating an allegation of bribery against coach Salisu Yusuf, after a similar expose by the controversial journalist Anas Anas from Ghana.

Ahmad refused to comment on those individual cases but said Caf has made huge progress in recent months towards fighting graft.

Cameroon: Doubts cast over AFCON 2019 hosting

At the same time Cameroon’s ability to stage AFCON 2019 has been under scrutiny with concerns over their preparations for the tournament.

Ahmad was asked for his comments on that but he refused to answer questions on the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, saying only that it would be discussed at Caf’s extraordinary congress in September to be held in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Remember that earlier this year CAF sent in an inspection team to assess preparations after CAF president Ahmad Ahmad repeatedly cast doubt over Cameroon’s credentials to stage the expanded tournament.

The inspectors apparently insisted on another visit in the coming months but a CAF official said at the time that hosting was now “not in question” but sources indicate that a damning inspection report has been submitted.

Nigeria or Morocco are being said to be lined up as potential replacement hosts for the tournament that for the first time will involve 24 teams.

Pierluigi Collina steps down as UEFA refereeing boss

Away from the continent, UEFA’s refereeing boss has quit after eight years, citing personal reasons.

The Italian is also head of FIFA’s refereeing committee, where he has been a firm supporter of the VAR) system which was used at the World Cup for the first time this year. UEFA, on the other hand, has decided not to use VAR during this season’s Champions League.

There was no suggestion, however, that UEFA’s refusal to use VAR was behind Collina’s decision step down from his role.

A major highlight of his career was at the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany. But let’s now listen to his comments about the use of VAR in football.

Mexican Aguirre appointed new Egypt coach

Earlier this week there were rumours that Thierry Henry was heading to Egypt, to be Egypt’s new head coach. But now it’s official that Former Mexico and Atletico Madrid boss Javier Aguirre will be in charge of the Pharaohs.

Aguirre will lead the country during their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign after Hector Cuper vacated his position in June after the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The 59-year-old is no stranger to World Cups, having guided his native Mexico to two tournaments in 2002 and 2010, while he also spent time in charge of Asian powerhouse Japan