Algeria art festival [The Morning Call]

Can art help heal scars from war? The recently concluded Algeria Art Festival hoped to achieve this. It specifically focused on migration.
Violence in southern Ethiopia forces more than 800,000 to flee
05:50
AU establishes body to tackle migration to Europe [The Morning Call]
Algeria, Tunisia consider joining Morocco in future World Cup bid
04:58
Morocco's buoyant port, African gemstones in Canada [Business Africa]
00:49
Algeria military plane carrying more than 100 soldiers crashes
Will Algeria's president Bouteflika run for a fifth term?