South Africa remains the sixth largest export market for Scotch whisky [Business Africa]

South Africa’s whisky market is booming among the middle class but as the economy struggles to recover after a recession, even affluent drinkers are reining in spending and companies are having to fight back to maintain their lead.
On this week’s edition, Africanews Nyasha Mutizwa weighed in on the rise of whisky business in the country.

