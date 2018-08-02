Photos: Uganda's Museveni goes traditional as he hosts Ghana's Asantehene

As Ugandans still grapple with the recently implemented social media and mobile money taxes, the president of the country, Yoweri Museveni took time off to meet the visiting Ghanaian Ashante King Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and the Kabaka of Uganda’s biggest kingdom, Buganda on Wednesday.

Dressed in a traditional Kanzu and black jacket, Kabaka Mutebi who was celebrating 25 years since he was installed on the throne, led his guest from Ghana who was dressed in the traditional Kente cloth, to State House where they held private meetings with President Museveni.

The president, who was also dressed in Ghana’s traditional Kente cloth, highlighted the supportive role that traditional rulers play in the development of a nation.

As governments are busy focusing on roads and other such infrastructure developments, cultural leaders play the important role of preserving customs and the identities of the people.

Museveni who had received the Kente cloth and a book on the Ashanti kingdom as gifts from the West African kingdom, presented the two kings with copies of his book, The Mustard Seed.

The visiting Ashanti monarch, who has been in Uganda as guest of honour at the 25th Coronation Anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi praised Museveni for restoring traditional institutions in Uganda adding that it was necessary for political and traditional leaders to work together.

“I saw representatives of various kingdoms during the coronation anniversary ceremony. Customs and traditions must be preserved. There must be a rapport between government and kingdoms,” Osei Tutu remarked.

Osei Tutu II, who is 68 years old is the 16th Asantehene, traditional ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana since April 26, 1999.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was enthroned as the 36th king of Buganda on 31st July, 1993. He is the son of Uganda’s first president, Ssekabaka Edward Mutesa II and is married to Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, with whom he has a daughter, Princess Ssangalyambogo Katrina.