Madagascar's former leader Andry Rajoelina to seek presidency in Nov. polls

The electoral battle seems to have already been launched in Madagascar on the side of the opposition. The country’s High Constitutional Court began receiving applications from aspiring presidential candidates on Wednesday for the November 7 polls.

Former leader Andry Rajoelina has announced he will stand in the Indian Ocean island’s presidential election at the end of the year. He made the announcement at the Mahamasina Sports and Culture Palace in the capital Antananarivo where he specifically chose to officially announce his candidacy.

“In 2013 for the higher interest of the nation I took the decision not to run but this time the people have asked me and I have a solution to develop Madagascar and it is for this reason that I will be a candidate in the next presidential elections,” he said.

In his pre-campaign speech, he said he would abolish the Senate, build universities and lead the fight against insecurity. Promises which seem to be well received.

“When talking about the future, we have to talk about young people, and the President is making the youth a priority in his campaign. In Madagascar young people need him, we need him, he needs a program that is much more innovative. We must move forward and it is the youth that will become the pillar of this nation’s development,” said one young man.

“ I think he is very ambitious and he loves his people and he listens to everyone,” said Caissie Jessica.

The meeting comes after months of revolt led by Rajoelina and nother previous president, Marc Ravalomanana who had challenged the adoption of new electoral laws.

Since the formation of the consensus government, calm seems to have returned to the Malagasy capital and the potential voters of Andry Rajoelina, see in him the face of change for the island nation.