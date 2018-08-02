Kenya, the magnificent world of great adventures [Travel]

Kenya is among the world’s best tourist destinations in the world. It is the world’s leading safari destination. It won the prestigious World Travel Awards in December 2017, making it it’s fourth time to scoop the global accolade.

But many may ask why Kenya keeps winning this award?

The answer to that is quite simple. Not because I am Kenyan but because it is a melting pot with an endless array of activities and destinations that promise undiluted fun. It is the world center for animal safaris and active adventure holidays.

From snow-capped mountains to the deep Rift Valley with its extinct volcanoes and hot springs, Kenya offers a breathtaking natural beauty that is distinctly spectacular.

You can get a chance to practice marathon running with the world’s greatest athletes and gold medalists, on the hills of the Great Rift Valley. Try eating ‘nyama choma’ with the locals, or sip wine aboard a sailing dhow on the calm waters of the Indian Ocean. Whatever your interests, you will be spoiled with choices in Kenya.

A destination you definitely wouldn’t want to miss is the Giraffe Manor. Here, you’ll be able to have breakfast with Giraffes. Like literally!

Giraffe Manor is owned by The Safari Collection and is an exclusive boutique hotel, set in 12 acres of private land within 140 acres of indigenous forest in the Langata suburb of Nairobi.

As one of Nairobi’s most iconic buildings, Giraffe Manor has extraordinary appeal, that harks back to the 1930s when European visitors first flocked to East Africa to enjoy safaris. With its stately façade, elegant interior, verdant green gardens, sunny terraces and delightful courtyards, guests often remark that it’s like walking into the film ‘Out of Africa’.

The most fascinating thing about the Giraffe Manor is its herd of resident Rothschild’s giraffe who may visit morning and evening, sometimes poking their long necks into the windows in the hope of a treat. Fortunately, the manor provides guests with snacks to feed the giraffes right from the breakfast or dining table.

And just recently in May, US celebrity Ellen DeGeneres spent her vacation in Kenya at the Giraffe Manor in Nairobi. And she shared clips of her adventures at the property.