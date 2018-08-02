Welcome to Africanews

Jean Pierre Bemba's return to DRC [The Morning Call]

Now, he had spent a decade at The Hague, where the International Criminal Court ICC sentenced him to 18 years in jail in 2016 for war crimes and crimes against humanity. But then two months ago in June an appeals court quashed his conviction for the crimes his troops committed in the Central African Republic CAR between 2002 and 2003.

But here is the latest- Jean Pierre Bemba, the former vice president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and ex-warlord is now back home to run for president. He was received by huge crowds in Kinshasa who thronged the airport to welcome him on wednesday.

Our correspondent Patrick Citera shares more on the programme.

