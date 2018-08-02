Comoros' controversial 'yes' referendum vote [The Morning Call]

Government critics and election observers in the Comoros are questioning the legitimacy of Monday’s referendum vote, which was boycotted by the opposition and took place during a general strike that paralysed the capital city Moroni.

Electoral officials announced on tuesday that Comorans had voted overwhelmingly in favour of controversial constitutional reforms that will allow President Azali Assoumani to run for another term in office. The electoral commision put the yes vote at 92.74 percent.