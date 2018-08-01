Welcome to Africanews

Understanding Hepatitis B and C [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Hepatitis B and C are chronic infections that may not show symptoms for a long period, sometimes years and even decades. But they are the root causes of liver cancer, leading to 1.34 million deaths every year according to the WHO.

In 2015, an estimated 325 million people were infected with Hepatitis B globally.

Now, the WHO says the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030 is low coverage of testing and treatment.

Dr Gildas Ngouloubi is a Congolese gastro-entérologist. In an interview with Africanews Cédric Sehossolo, he shared more on the disease.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

