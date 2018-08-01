Understanding Hepatitis B and C [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Hepatitis B and C are chronic infections that may not show symptoms for a long period, sometimes years and even decades. But they are the root causes of liver cancer, leading to 1.34 million deaths every year according to the WHO.
In 2015, an estimated 325 million people were infected with Hepatitis B globally.
Now, the WHO says the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve the global elimination goals by 2030 is low coverage of testing and treatment.
Dr Gildas Ngouloubi is a Congolese gastro-entérologist. In an interview with Africanews Cédric Sehossolo, he shared more on the disease.
