Rival parties in Zimbabwe's election claim leads [The Morning Call]

Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change’ MDC party on tuesday preempted official results by declaring itself the winner of the first presidential election since the ouster of Robert Mugabe. The ruling Zanu-PF party in its reaction strongly condemned the opposition MDC’s action and it instead claimed it was the party in early lead.
Following these actions the electoral commission (Zec) warned of the danger of misinforming the public and called for patience for its official announcement.
The electoral commission has until Saturday to announce the results.
