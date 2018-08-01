PSG preps for French Super Cup clash with Monaco

Paris Saint Germain held their final training session in Singapore on Tuesday before departing for China for their French Super Cup match against Monaco on Saturday ,August 4.

PSG lost 5-1 to Arsenal before defeating Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament. The team is still without Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani who were on World Cup duties, although Neymar is expected to join the squad in China.

The annual single-match competition is normally contested between the champions of Ligue 1 and the winners of the Coup de France, but with PSG having won both trophies, league runners-up Monaco will take on the champions.

The match which will be played at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzen, China, and will be the tenth successive season that the match will be played outside of France.

The first was played in Montreal, Canada in 2009.

