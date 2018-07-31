Welcome to Africanews

Vote count underway in Zimbabwe [The Morning Call]

Polls have closed and counting is now underway in Zimbabwe following Monday’s general elections. Millions of Zimbabweans waited in line for hours to cast their vote in a historic election that, for the first time did not have long time ruler President Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission put voter turnout as high as 75% in some areas.

Africanews journalist Nyasha Mutizwa is from Zimbabwe and she’s has been following up on the polls with our men on the ground. She shares with us some insight on the historic election.

