US pop icon Madonna launches Malawi fundraiser to mark 60 yrs

American top singer Madonna on Monday launched a $60,000 fundraiser to support her work with children in Malawi. In the first 24 hours, the pop icon has already raised more than $10,000.

The “Rebel Heart” singer, who has adopted four children from the African nation in the past 10 years, said 100 percent of every contribution would go directly to her Raising Malawi foundation’s rural orphanage, Home of Hope.

Madonna launched the fundraiser, which will run throughout August, through her Facebook page to mark her 60th birthday on Aug. 16.

Madonna established the non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programs, particularly for girls.

In 2017, she adopted four-year-old twin Malawi girls, Esther and Stella, and opened a children’s hospital in the country’s second-biggest city, Blantyre.

Madonna’s family also includes Malawi children David Banda and Mercy James, and biological children Lourdes and Rocco from her previous relationships.

Reuters