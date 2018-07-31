Tunisia: new Interior Minister Hichem Fourati sworn in

Prime Minister
Tunisia’s newly appointed interior minister Hichem Fourati was sworn in front of President Beji Caid Essebsi on Monday.
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed appointed him on 24 July to replace Lotfi Brahem, who was dismissed after dozens of migrants died when their boat bound for Italy sunk after setting off from a southern island without being intercepted by security forces.
Fourati was before his appointment a senior official in the interior ministry.
There have been calls for Prime Minister Chahed to step down over the recent months. President Essebsi had early in July urged Chahed to step down if the country’s political and economic problems persisted.
President Essebsi’s son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi, who is the leader of the ruling Nidaa Tounes party, called in May for Chahed’s dismissal over his handling of the economy.
However the moderate Islamist party Ennahda claims that a change in government would hit stability at a time when the country needed economic reforms.Follow @muisyo_
Go to video
Photos: Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed's 100 days in charge
Go to video
Tunisia's president calls for resignation of prime minister if crisis continues
Go to video
Uganda to review mobile money and social media taxes: prime minister
07:12
At least six Tunisian security forces killed in ambush [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Algeria, Tunisia consider joining Morocco in future World Cup bid
00:49
Madagascar's PM schedules presidential elections for Nov 7, Dec 19